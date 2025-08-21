Watch CBS News
Man fatally wounded during shooting in Inkster, police seeking tips from public

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A man was fatally wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Inkster, Michigan. 

Detective from Inkster Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which happened in the 3100 block of Hickory Street. When Inkster police arrived after the 3:56 p.m. call, they found man with multiple gunshot wounds.  

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His identity was not released. 

"Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible," the Inkster report said. 

Michigan State Police said its Second District Special Investigation Section is assisting, along with MSP canine units, aviation, evidence technicians and crime scene reconstruction. 

Police ask that anyone with information to share on the incident contact Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850. Callers may remain anonymous. 

