Suspect in custody as deputies investigate fatal shooting in Highland Township

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

A fatal shooting Tuesday in Highland Township is under investigation, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, Rachel Renee Wooten, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 200 block of Maple Street, the report said. The shooting was reported in a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Highland Township man, was taken into custody without incident.

Oakland County detectives are investigating the case and expect to submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.