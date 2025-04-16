Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody as deputies investigate fatal shooting in Highland Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A fatal shooting Tuesday in Highland Township is under investigation, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. 

The victim, Rachel Renee Wooten, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 200 block of Maple Street, the report said. The shooting was reported in a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. 

The suspect, a 21-year-old Highland Township man, was taken into custody without incident. 

Oakland County detectives are investigating the case and expect to submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review. 

