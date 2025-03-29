1 dead after rollover crash in rural St. Clair County; investigation underway

One person is dead and officials are investigating after a crash in rural St. Clair County Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Hessen Road in Columbus Township, Michigan, just after 8 p.m., according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound when the vehicle lost control and veered off the road.

The sheriff's office says the Chevrolet rolled before coming to rest in a farm field. The driver died at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle.

Officials say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Accident Investigation Team.

