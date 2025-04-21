Watch CBS News
Motorcycle rider dead from hit-and-run-crash in Redford Township

A vehicle-motorcycle crash in Redford Township, Michigan, has resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider. 

The accident happened Sunday in the area of Plymouth Road and Beech Daly Road, the Redford Township Police Department reported. On arrival, police found a motorcycle on fire with a person on the ground nearby. 

Officers dragged the injured person away from the fire, called for medical assistance and started providing aid. The individual was taken to Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been notified. 

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle rider was northbound on Beech Daly Road at the Plymouth Road intersection, when a white Cadillac tried to make a left turn from southbound Beech Daly onto eastbound Plymouth. 

After the collision, the driver of the Cadillac drove off. 

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was recovered several hours later in the city of Detroit. 

Redford Township Police have identified a possible driver of that vehicle. 

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information on the crash contact Traffic Bureau Sergeant Ditzhazy at 313-387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.     

