Man on dirt bike dead after crash with train in Monroe County

A 31-year-old man is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a train in Erie Township, Michigan, on Saturday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash on Sterns Road at the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing was reported around 9:27 p.m.

The man, later identified as Jacob Buchele of Erie, Michigan, was driving a Honda CRF-250 towards the railroad crossing, which had a train passing through. The sheriff's office said the crossing gates, warning lights and bells were activated on both sides of the tracks.

Buchele drove around one of the crossing gates, collided with the train and fell from his bike, according to the sheriff's office. The train came to a controlled stop after its emergency brakes were activated.

Officials say Buchele died at the scene.

Alcohol is a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.