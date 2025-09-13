Woman, 49, dead after being hit by vehicle in Warren

Shoppers react to assault at Kroger store; threat to home of Michigan Lt. Governor; other stories

A 49-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Warren, Michigan, on Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Van Dyke and Hartsig avenues sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Investigators said the woman was crossing Van Dyke Avenue on foot when she was hit. She died at the scene.

Police said the driver stopped after the collision and was cooperative with officers.

Law enforcement officers from Center Line, Sterling Heights and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office assisted Warren police with the response.

The investigation is ongoing.