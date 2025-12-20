Person crossing road fatally hit by vehicle in Redford Township

A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Redford Township, Michigan, on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers and the Redford Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Inkster Road near Five Mile Road around 10:32 p.m. Investigators said the individual was crossing in the middle of a block, and not at a crosswalk, when they were hit.

Officials said the person, whose identity hasn't been disclosed, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Alcohol, drugs and speed "don't appear" to be factors in the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Captain Michelle Dietrich with the Redford Township Police Department or call 313-387-2551 to speak with an officer.