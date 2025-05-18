Woman, 61, dead after her Jeep was rear-ended in Monroe County, sheriff says

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

A 61-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was rear-ended by another driver in Monroe County Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash on Summerfield Road near Teal Road in Summerfield Township was reported around 4:08 p.m.

The woman, identified by the sheriff's office as Janet Daniel from Holland, Ohio, was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she was rear-ended by a 19-year-old man in a Mazda 6.

The collision caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof into a ditch. The sheriff's office says Daniel was trapped in her Jeep and had to be removed by officials. She died at the scene.

The man, from Toledo, Ohio, was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition on Saturday night.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and it's unknown if speed or distracted driving played a factor, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or leave an anonymous tip here.