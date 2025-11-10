1 dead in aftermath of crash on M-59 in Oakland County

A White Lake Township resident died as a result of a car crash early Friday in Oakland County.

The crash happened just after midnight on Highland Road (M-59) near White Banks Boulevard, the White Lake Township Police Department reported. When officers arrived, they found a white 2016 Ford Mustang partially overturned, off the road among heavy brush and trees.

The driver, a 43-year-old White Lake Township resident, was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Mustang was westbound on Highland Road near Pontiac Lake Road just before the crash. The contributing factors remain under investigation.

The crash resulted in the partial shutdown of Highland Road near White Banks Boulevard until about 4:30 a.m. that day.

White Lake Township Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit and Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office assisted on the call.

Police ask that anyone who can provide information to assist on the investigation contact White Lake Township Police Department Det. Kyle Welling at 248-698-4404.