At least 1 dead in Detroit crash on Interstate 75, police say

At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle Detroit crash on I-75, police say

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a minimum of three cars on Interstate 75 in Detroit Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened on southbound I-75 near Mack Avenue around 3:05 p.m.

Responding officers have confirmed at least one person is dead, authorities said in a social media post.

CBS News Detroit

Photos taken near the crash scene show severe damage to multiple cars and at least four tow trucks preparing to take the vehicles off the interstate.

The freeway was closed near the crash scene for hours Sunday to allow police to investigate.

CBS News Detroit

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.