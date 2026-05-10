Man, 35, dead after car strikes guardrail in Rochester Hills, sheriff's office says

A 35-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving struck a guardrail in Rochester Hills, Michigan, early Sunday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Michigan Highway 59 near Livernois Road. The man, identified by law enforcement as Cody Scott Trebush of Troy, Michigan, was driving a Mazda 3 east on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and failed to navigate a curve.

According to the sheriff's office, the Mazda then went off the road and struck the guardrail. Officials said Trebush was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, the sheriff's office said, though it's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role.

As of Sunday, the sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.