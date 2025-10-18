Man, 28, dead after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit, police say

A 28-year-old man is dead after a crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Friday night.

Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash on the freeway near Schoolcraft Road on the city's west side around 9:40 p.m. They found a motorist, later identified as the man, trapped in a vehicle in the left lane.

Troopers removed the man from River Rouge, Michigan, from his vehicle, MSP said. They performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw.