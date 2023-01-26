Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"

/ CBS Detroit

Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"
Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade" 00:27

BROOKLYN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Faster Horses Festival is kicking off July 14-16 and will include a plethora of iconic musical guests.

The annual event at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will include artists like Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shain Twain. More than 30 artists will perform during the three-day event.

View the full lineup below:

Passes for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

For more information on the festival, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 11:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.