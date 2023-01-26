Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"

Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"

Faster Horses Festival reveals 2023 lineup for "Party of the Decade"

BROOKLYN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Faster Horses Festival is kicking off July 14-16 and will include a plethora of iconic musical guests.

The annual event at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will include artists like Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shain Twain. More than 30 artists will perform during the three-day event.

View the full lineup below:

Your 2023 #fasterhorsesfestival lineup just dropped! Passes go on sale to everyone Friday, Feb 10 @ 10 am ET. See you at the #partyofthedecade! 🐎 https://t.co/A5ql2KuX48 pic.twitter.com/qbSKTr6nIk — Faster Horses Festival (@faster_horses) January 25, 2023

Passes for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.

For more information on the festival, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.