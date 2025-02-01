Faster Horses Festival canceled for 2025, organizers say

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Brooklyn, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Faster Horses Festival, a three-day county music event usually held at Michigan International Speedway, has been canceled for 2025.

Organizers said in a written statement Friday that they're using this year to improve the festival.

"We are taking the year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans who deserve the absolute best," the statement said. "We love our friends at Michigan International Speedway, the community, and all of those all those behind the scenes. While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!"

The festival in Brooklyn, Michigan has featured many notable country artists including Shania Twain, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Hardy headlined the festival in 2024.