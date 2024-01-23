Faster Horses 2024 lineup: Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Hardy to headline the country music festival

(CBS DETROIT) - Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are set to headline Faster Horses this year, the country music festival held in Michigan.

The annual event occurs at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn from July 19 through 21.

Who is performing at the Faster Horses festival in 2024?

The lineup for the three-day camping festival was announced Tuesday, Jan. 23. Other artists that will perform at the festival include Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Ernest, Tyler Hubbard, Shane Smith and the Saints, Jackson Dean, Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke and Zach Top.

You can find the full lineup on the Faster Horses website.

When do Faster Horses tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. General admission passes are $289, and VIP passes range in price from $459 to $785, depending on the package.

In addition, campsite renewal passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

This is the 11th anniversary of the festival. Last year, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain headlined the event.

Jelly Roll is a former rapper who recently won a Country Music Association Award for Best New Artist and is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year.