Farmington Hills announces seasonal job hiring events for March 11 and 17

The City of Farmington Hills, Michigan, has announced plans to hire nearly 200 seasonal workers for its Special Services Department and Public Services Department.

Job seekers can learn more about, apply for and interview for the list of part-time and full-time seasonal positions, during hiring events scheduled for 5 p.m. March 11 and March 17 at The Hawk, 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road, Farmington Hills.

Youth and professionals, high school students, college students and retirees are among those invited to apply for the spring and summer roles. Opportunities include aquatics, landscaping, cultural arts, golf and summer camp programs. There are also specific roles for seasonal engineering aides, open to college students studying civil engineering.

The pay for the seasonal jobs will vary by role.

"These positions offer a great opportunity to serve the community while being part of a dedicated team that makes exceptional programs and services possible in Farmington Hills," said Lori Brown, City of Farmington Hills Director of Human Resources.

For more information, go to www.fhgov.com/employment.