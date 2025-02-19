Watch CBS News
Local News

Farmington Hills announces seasonal job hiring events for March 11 and 17

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The City of Farmington Hills, Michigan, has announced plans to hire nearly 200 seasonal workers for its Special Services Department and Public Services Department. 

Job seekers can learn more about, apply for and interview for the list of part-time and full-time seasonal positions, during hiring events scheduled for 5 p.m. March 11 and March 17 at The Hawk, 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road, Farmington Hills.  

Youth and professionals, high school students, college students and retirees are among those invited to apply for the spring and summer roles. Opportunities include aquatics, landscaping, cultural arts, golf and summer camp programs. There are also specific roles for seasonal engineering aides, open to college students studying civil engineering. 

The pay for the seasonal jobs will vary by role. 

"These positions offer a great opportunity to serve the community while being part of a dedicated team that makes exceptional programs and services possible in Farmington Hills," said Lori Brown, City of Farmington Hills Director of Human Resources.  

For more information, go to www.fhgov.com/employment

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.