Farmington Hills residents protest proposed Sheetz location

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - After sitting empty for five years, a vacant Farmington Hills lot could soon see a Sheetz convenience store. However, several residents oppose the idea.

"We don't want a 24/7 gas station that sells liquor until 2 a.m. to be in a residential area," said Farmington Hills resident Pea Gea.

Farmington Hills Planning Commission members met with protestors during Thursday's meeting. One by one, residents told the commission why the idea should be rejected.

"We have over 1,000 chamber members; many of them own gas stations. This would put them out of business," said Tommy Haji of the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce.

A Sheetz location opened in Romulus this year, and four others are in the company's works and will be scattered throughout Taylor, Macomb and Warren. The proposed Farmington Hills location would replace Ginopolis, a restaurant, that closed in 2019.

"We do a lot of analytical work, and we can say for certain this location will be a success for our offer," one Sheetz employee said to the commission.

Some believe another busy business would increase traffic in an already heavily trafficked area.

Residents also claim that there may be racial bias. Earlier this year, the EEOC sued Sheetz, alleging the company's criminal history screening caused a discriminatory impact against black native Americans and other workers.

"How do you think you are going to come here and not hire those people, but you're going to be serving those people and making money?" Gea added.

Planning commissioners did question whether or not there's enough demand for yet another gas station. Some residents believe the lack of support from the community is appalling, as the vacant lot can't continue to sit empty.

"Sheetz is not a gas station; it's not a convenience store; it's a phenomenon that you have to see yourself to believe," one man said.

Some residents wonder if such late hours of operation would lead to an increase in crime.

"When it's opened past midnight when everything closes at 10 o'clock, it will be a destination for criminal activity," one resident added.

The planning commission ultimately decided on a public hearing for the matter, which is scheduled for Nov. 21.