Farmington Hills police officer suspended, charged with criminal sexual conduct

Farmington Hills officer placed on leave; Vice President JD Vance to visit Howell; other top stories

A Farmington Hills police officer is facing criminal sexual conduct charges related to an off-duty incident that allegedly took place outside of the city.

Michael Rybinski is facing one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Farmington Hills city officials say that when they learned of an investigation involving Rybinski in June, he was placed on administrative duty in a non-enforcement role.

When Oakland County prosecutors filed charges against Rybinski, the Farmington Hills Police Department placed Rybinski on paid administrative leave and suspended his law enforcement authority. The department is also conducting an internal investigation.

The City of Farmington Hills City Manager, Gary Mekjia, and Police Chief John Piggott issued the following remarks as a joint statement:

"The alleged conduct does not reflect the values or standards of the City of Farmington Hills or the Farmington Hills Police Department. As a City, we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all members of our community and staff. "While this process is ongoing, we extend our sincere concern to all those who may be affected by these allegations. The City is committed to transparency, accountability and upholding public trust. "Out of respect for the judicial process, there is no further comment at this time."