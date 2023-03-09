Farmington Hills police launch webpage dedicated to cold case, missing person investigations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department has launched a webpage dedicated to solving cold case homicide and missing person investigations.

Right now, the Farmington Hills Police Department says they have seven unsolved homicides that date back to 1974.

The Detective Section of the department has a team of investigators who are dedicated to solving these homicides.

"Our goal is to let the families know we will never forget their loved ones, and let the perpetrators know we are dedicated to ensuring justice," said Chief Jeff King. "I hope that putting this information out to the public will bring new information. The passing of time allows for decreased pressure for an otherwise reluctant witness to come forward. Please visit this webpage and help these families who have never gotten the justice or closure they deserve."

In addition, the department says they currently have five open missing person investigations.

"I cannot imagine the daily pain of not knowing where a family member is and whether they are safe," said Chief King. "Our Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the missing persons are safely located."

The Farmington Hills Police Department is encouraging the public to visit the new webpage at www.fhgov.com/coldcases.

Anyone with information can submit tips through the website or by calling 248-871-2610.