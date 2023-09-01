Farmington Hills police investigating after 9-year-old approached by stranger at bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating after a "stranger danger" incident was reported Thursday.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. A 9-year-old says a stranger approached him in a vehicle near a school bus stop in a subdivision near 11 Mile and Inkster roads.

The boy told officers that as he walked away from the bus stop at Branchaster Road and Elsworth Street, the man pulled his vehicle next to him and said, "Get in, I'll take you home."

Police say the boy then ran away.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Arden Park Drive near Appleton Drive.

According to police, the suspect is described as a younger white man who was wearing a baseball hat of an unknown color. In addition, the vehicle is described as a white pickup truck of an unknown make and model with black handles.

The investigation is ongoing. Police increased patrols at all bus stops and are working with school officials to address safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.