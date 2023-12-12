Watch CBS News
Farmington Hills man sentenced in murder of bouncer at Roseville bar

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison for the February 2022 shooting death of a security staff member at Dooley's Tavern in Roseville. 

Michael Altman-Tucker, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm. He was sentenced on Dec. 6 to 25-50 years for the second-degree murder conviction, 5-10 years for the great bodily harm conviction and two years consecutively for the felony firearms convictions. 

The incident occurred on Feb. 26, 2022. While Altman-Tucker was being removed by a Dooley's security member, he shot and killed the security staffer, Julius Bing. Officials say a stray bullet also struck a friend of Altman-Tucker's. 

"This sentencing sends a clear message: the taking of a life will not go unanswered. We owe it to the victim, the community, and the principles of a civilized society to hold those responsible accountable for their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. 

