Farmington Hills man found guilty of murder in death of bouncer at Roseville bar

Michael Altman-Tucker Macomb County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills man was found guilty of murder in connection to fatally shooting a bouncer at a Roseville bar in 2022, officials said.

Michael Altman-Tucker, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Dooley's Tavern in Roseville. Altman-Tucker was being removed from the bar when he shot and killed a security staff member, Julius Bing. A friend of Altman-Tucker was struck with a stray bullet during the incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6.

"Thank you to the jury for taking the time and careful consideration in delivering a guilty verdict. We hope that this verdict will help the victim's family gain closure," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.