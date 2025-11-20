Farmington Hills man charged with murder of Commerce Township restaurant manager

A Farmington Hills, Michigan, man accused of fatally shooting a Commerce Township restaurant manager has been arraigned on murder charges.

Tonin Pjetri, 65, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. Pjetri was denied bond.

The shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Prime 7 restaurant, located at 8635 Cooley Lake Road in Commerce Township.

A witness found the restaurant's manager and part-owner, 44-year-old Francesk "Franco" Shkambi, of Howell, lying on the patio outside the restaurant and allegedly saw Pjetri with a gun, according to Oakland County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Pjetri left the restaurant after the shooting and, a short while later, turned himself in to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

"Franco Shkambi's death is a tragedy, and my sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "His killing, which appears to have stemmed from a personal disagreement, is another reminder about the danger that comes with trying to solve problems with a gun."

Shkambi's nephew, Mark Gjura, issued the following statement after charges against Pjetri were announced:

"First and foremost, we want to thank everyone in the community who has stood by us and mourned the loss of our uncle, Francesk. The love, messages, and support have been overwhelming in the best possible way. It means everything to know how many lives he touched." "Regarding the charges, our family is relieved to see justice moving forward. What happened was senseless and devastating. No family should ever have to endure the pain we are going through. We believe that someone capable of taking a life in this manner should be held fully accountable and never given the opportunity to harm anyone else. We seek justice for Uncle Francesk nothing more, nothing less."

Pjetri returns to court on Dec. 3 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is slated for Dec. 10.

If convicted, Pjetri faces up to life in prison without parole.

The above video first aired on Nov 17, 2025.