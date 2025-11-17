Howell man shot and killed outside Commerce Township restaurant, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after a Howell man was found shot and killed outside of a Commerce Township restaurant Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. Sunday at the Prime 7 restaurant, located at 8635 Cooley Lake Road in Commerce Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, 44-year-old Francesk Shkambi, lying on the patio outside of the restaurant. Deputies, along with Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics, performed life-saving measures on Shkambi before taking him to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff's office.

A suspect, identified as a 65-year-old Farmington Hills man, turned himself in to law enforcement roughly 20 minutes after the shooting, deputies said.

Detectives recovered a 9mm handgun that they believe was used in the shooting. The gun had previously been reported stolen, according to deputies.

The suspect is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail pending charges.