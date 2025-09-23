Watch CBS News
Crime

Farmington Hills man accused of stabbing female passenger on Lodge Freeway

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Southfield police make arrest in assault at park; Lions win Monday night; other top stories
Southfield police make arrest in assault at park; Lions win Monday night; other top stories 04:00

A Farmington Hills man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a female passenger in a vehicle on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit. 

The stabbing happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on the northbound Lodge Freeway near West Grand Boulevard, Michigan State Police said. A man who was driving on the freeway and his front-seat passenger got into an argument. Authorities said the woman threw a drink on the man during the altercation, and he responded by stabbing her with a pocketknife.   

Terrance Labrendo Wilson, 39, now faces charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Arraignment took place on Tuesday at the 36th District Court, with bond set at $20,000. 

The victim, a 44-year-old woman who lives in West Bloomfield, was taken to a hospital after the incident for treatment of her injuries. 

A bond re-determination hearing is set for Thursday. A probable cause conference is set for Oct. 3. The preliminary exam is set for Oct. 10. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue