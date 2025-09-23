Farmington Hills man accused of stabbing female passenger on Lodge Freeway

A Farmington Hills man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a female passenger in a vehicle on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) in Detroit.

The stabbing happened about 11 p.m. Saturday on the northbound Lodge Freeway near West Grand Boulevard, Michigan State Police said. A man who was driving on the freeway and his front-seat passenger got into an argument. Authorities said the woman threw a drink on the man during the altercation, and he responded by stabbing her with a pocketknife.

Terrance Labrendo Wilson, 39, now faces charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Arraignment took place on Tuesday at the 36th District Court, with bond set at $20,000.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman who lives in West Bloomfield, was taken to a hospital after the incident for treatment of her injuries.

A bond re-determination hearing is set for Thursday. A probable cause conference is set for Oct. 3. The preliminary exam is set for Oct. 10.