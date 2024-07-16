2 injured in Farmington Hills house fire after dryer catches fire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - First responders are still investigating a fire that tore through a home in Farmington Hills on Tuesday.

The fire happened on Marshview Drive just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. City of Farmington Hills Fire Marshall Jason Baloga says two people were hurt, including a firefighter, but all are expected to be okay.

Photographed is the aftermath of a home on Marshview Drive in Farmington Hills that caught fire Tuesday morning. CBS Detroit

"We found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floor and also identified that all occupants of the home had safely escaped," Baloga said.

Baloga says working smoke alarms gave the family of four ample warning to get outside. He says a dryer is the preliminary cause of the fire.

"We do see dryer fires on occasion in our fire investigations. Couple quick tips for the dryer maintenance would be to clean out your lint trap between every load and don't forget to clean out that pipe that runs on the outside of your home as well," Baloga stated.

CBS News Detroit caught up with Amistee Air Duct Cleaning owner Mike McCowan, who recommends dryer vents be cleaned out once or twice a year to prevent lint buildup, which could ultimately cause a fire.

McCowan goes on to say vents that are plastic or look like birdcages are dangerous and should be professionally switched out with metal.

While crews still investigate the early morning Farmington Hills house fire, Baloga encourages homeowners in the meantime to take these steps to avoid any potential tragedy.

"This definitely could have been a lot worse if we weren't notified very early and if the occupants weren't notified of the fire very early," said Baloga.