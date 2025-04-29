Farmington Hills to start deer cull efforts in 2026 to limit wild animal population

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

A deer cull program involving sharpshooters and archery hunts will be introduced to the City of Farmington Hills, Michigan, after the city council approved the measure Monday night.

The effort is to reduce the wild deer population in the community. All venison taken during the deer management effort will be processed and donated to food banks.

Some say that the estimated local population of 1,500 animals has resulted in both a nuisance and a safety concern.

The decision was made after a lengthy meeting with public discussion.

The Farmington Hills City Council voted 6-1 that night to allow contracted professional culls scheduled for two to five days a year starting in 2026. The plan is to use U.S. Department of Agriculture sharpshooters and either take place on city property or, with approval from the property owner, on other sites.

There will also be "highly regulated archery hunts" starting in 2027, with participation limited to public safety members, for two days. The archers would be stationed in a tree or elevated position, shooting the arrows downward. Locations are to be determined at a later time.

The number of deer to be taken will be determined with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the USDA.

In the meantime, the city of Farmington Hills will continue to collect data on ecological impacts, deer-vehicle crashes and concerns from residents about the deer herd. Over the last five years, according to previous reports, over 600 deer-vehicle collisions have been reported in the city.