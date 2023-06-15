Farmington Hills armed robbery suspects crash on I-94 in West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Farmington Hills crashed after a police pursuit on Interstate 94 in West Michigan early Thursday. The suspect driver was arrested, but state police are still searching for the other two suspects.

At about 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, Paw Paw troopers were notified of a suspect vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery. The three suspects were reported to be armed and dangerous.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling westbound on I-94 at about 3 a.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop in Paw Paw.

According to MSP, the suspect vehicle fled troopers, driving at a high speed exceeding 130 mph.

State police used stop sticks in Berrien County and the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into trees near Coloma.

All three passengers got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. The suspect driver, a 22-year-old from South Holland, Illinois, was caught, but the other two suspects are still at large.

The driver was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on fleeing and eluding charges. MSP says they will not release his identity until his arraignment.

Authorities are still searching for the other two suspects, who are described as Black males, 20-25 years old, with one observed wearing olive-colored clothing. There is no clothing description for the second suspect.

"Through investigations, authorities located evidence suggesting both suspects may have been picked up and left the area," said state police. "At this time, all search efforts have been called off, as no credible threats to the public remains."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Paw Paw MSP Post at 269-657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.