Fans upset over royal disaster at "Bridgerton" ball in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Attendees of Sunday evening's rescheduled "Bridgerton" ball at Harmonie Club in Detroit are airing their frustrations online, claiming the event didn't live up to expectations.

Fans of the TV show "Bridgerton" already expressed some frustrations when the event was rescheduled from August to this past Sunday after the original venue, Castle Hall, canceled their contract with organizers due to safety concerns. Those who ended up attending the event at the Harmonie Club this weekend are calling it a "royal disaster."

The event was originally planned to host 3,000 guests, with tickets ranging between $150 and $1,000. Unable to get a refund, many still attended the rescheduled event even if they were reluctant to do so.

"We didn't actually get an email saying the event was canceled, so we actually showed up all dressed up and everything," said Seana Schade, who attended the ball.

Schade said she only stayed for about an hour after seeing the reality of the event.

"Just because it was too hot and we obviously weren't going to be getting any food or drinks," she said.

Another attendee posted her immediate reaction to TikTok after the "ball" turned out to be a "bust."

"Are we at the club or are we at a ball," asked Nita Morton in her TikTok post.

Guests were promised live music, elegant backdrops and an immersion into the world of "Bridgerton."

"This was the only person playing live music," Morton said while showing a video of a single violinist. "There were three floors — three floors. I saw her maybe like twice throughout this whole time.

"Doesn't this look like something your cousin had at her baby shower that they ran real quick to Family Dollar to get? Exactly.

"The caterers, look what they have on. And not to mention, these aren't even the caterers. I don't know where the caterers are."

Adding to her disappointment, Morton says she spent an additional $600 on hair, makeup and her outfit.

"People spent hundreds of dollars, not just on their tickets, but on upkeep and making sure they look presentable for this ball themselves," Morton said.

Morton said her requests for a refund are going unanswered as the promoters, Uncle N Me LLC, are staying true to their strict no-refund policy. She says she probably could have gotten into the venue without paying for one.

"They didn't check my ticket," she said. "They were not checking tickets. They allowed everyone to go in. I would rather keep all my money and throw it myself.

Morton said she estimates roughly half of the original 3,000 guests showed up, but like the case of Schade, many left quickly after realizing what they were really walking into.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Uncle N Me LLC and is awaiting a response.