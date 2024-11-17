Family holds vigil for Jerome Coleman Jr., victim of fatal crash involving alleged drunk driver

(CBS DETROIT) — Over 100 family, friends and community members gathered Saturday for a vigil to pay tribute to Jerome Coleman Jr., a 7-year-old boy who lost his life in a fatal crash on Nov. 9.

The gathering took place near the intersection of East Seven Mile and Mound roads, a few feet from where Coleman Jr. was killed.

His father says the support he and his family have felt and seen has been heartwarming after this unthinkable tragedy.

"It really means a lot because these people are what has kept me going, I swear," said Jerome Coleman Sr., father of Jerome Coleman Jr. "The guy that did this does not know what he took from us. It's very hard for me to still grapple with."

A tree in the middle of the Mound Road median strip was decorated in Sonic the Hedgehog apparel to remember Coleman Jr.

At exactly 4:38 p.m., the time Coleman Jr. lost his life, family and friends released balloons to the sky. A touching tribute to the victim of an alleged drunk driving incident.

Many of those that spoke shared memories of the beloved 7-year old boy, but also a message that drunk driving is never the answer because it can cause just so much pain to one family.

"People, put the drinks down. Stop the drunk driving," said a woman who spoke at the vigil. "We have innocent people that are losing their lives every day about the senseless activities."

Three others were hospitalized in the accident, and Jerome's little sister Kiaree is still recovering.

"Still have that with her eye, she still has some skin peels under there from the accident, from carpet burns," said Coleman Sr. "And then in her ear where the blood was coming out at, she still has some sores in her ear."

She says she feels fine, but just misses her older brother.

"I miss him so much," said Kiaree, younger sister of Coleman Jr.

Ahmad Jatta, a 30-year-old Roseville man, is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash, including operating while intoxicated causing death and three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Jatta was arraigned Tuesday. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25, with a preliminary examination set for Dec. 2.