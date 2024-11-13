Detroit family grapples with 7-year-old boy's death in crash: "It's just not fair"

(CBS DETROIT) - Ahmad Nyjahjuan Jatta, 30, was arraigned this week after authorities say he allegedly drove drunk, killing a 7-year-old boy and injuring three others.

"He really traumatized our whole family," said Jawyna Griffin.

Griffin's nephew, Jerome Coleman Jr., was killed when Jatta crashed into another driver on Seven Mile and Mound roads on Saturday afternoon.

Jerome Jr. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

"He brightened our day so much, and for him to be taken from us like that, it's just not fair," Griffin said.

Jerome's sister Kiaree, 5, was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

"She has a skull fracture, she has bleeding in the brain and has a broken shoulder blade, and her clavicle bone is broken," Griffin said.

Kiaree is expected to survive, but Griffin said she has a long road to recovery.

Griffin said she watched Jatta's arraignment via Zoom on Tuesday. He was charged with driving intoxicated causing death and three counts of driving intoxicated causing injury. said he fled the scene after the crash, turned himself in 2 hours later, and still had a blood alcohol twice the legal limit.

Griffin said the arraignment was even more traumatizing for her family.

"When I saw him on the arrangement, look like he just had no remorse at all, no remorse," she said.

Jatta is due back in court on Dec. 2.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page under the name Jerome Coleman Jr. to raise money for funeral expenses.

The family is also planning a special balloon release at 4:38 p.m. on Saturday to remember Jerome Jr. It will take place at the scene of the crash at Seven Mile and Mound roads at the exact time the crash occurred.