Detroit-area man charged in suspected drunk driving crash that killed 7-year-old boy

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Roseville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle crash over the weekend that killed a 7-year-old boy and injured three other people, including a 5-year-old, in Detroit.

Ahmad Nyjahjuan Jatta, 30, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned Tuesday and received a $500,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors say at about 4:38 p.m. on Nov. 9. Detroit police responded to the intersection of East Seven Mile and Mound roads. Police allege that Jatta was intoxicated and driving at high speed when he struck another car before running away.

Upon arrival, police found the 7-year-old unresponsive and lying next to the vehicle that was struck. He was pronounced at the scene. Three other people -- a 5-year-old girl, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman -- were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Dec. 2.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

