Warren homicide victim's family speaks out: "He was beloved by many"

The family of Mucari Finley, a 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death last Friday in Warren, Michigan, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

"Mucari Finley was an innocent victim. He comes from a good and loving family, and he was beloved by many," said Stanley Wright, Mucari's father.

At about 5:14 a.m. Dec. 12, police responded to the area of Westminster near Peters Avenue for a reported death. Police arrived at the scene and spotted a body on the floor of the home through a window. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nickyy Pop, refused to exit the home, leading to an hours-long standoff.

Pop eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, and is now facing first-degree murder. Police say Pop live-streamed from the crime scene during the standoff.

Finley's father claims his son was misled, and thought he was going on a date with someone he met online.

In the livestream, the suspect claimed that Finley sold drugs to her boyfriend, leading to his death earlier this year. Neither the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office nor the Warren Police has confirmed these allegations.

"We won't allow speculation from strangers, particularly those who have chosen social media narratives over human decency to define who he was," said Sierra Boone, Finley's Cousin.

Finley's family says he was a successful chef who came from a family of restaurateurs. They say his family and friends filled his family's restaurant in Flint.

"I love that boy with my soul. He has taught me so much," said Finley's best friend Phetill Reid.

Finley's best friend, Tiara Perkins, said, "I pray that his smile never fades from my memory, that the sound of his laughter never fades from my memory because he was just truly a loving, happy man."

Finley's family denied that he was a drug dealer or had a criminal history. They now want the public's help in reporting that livestream online and getting that video scrubbed from the internet.