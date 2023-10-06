Family of Oxford High School shooting victim files lawsuit against Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a student who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting is accusing Michigan State Police of failing to complete mandatory duties to prevent the mass shooting, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the family of Hana St. Juliana, alleges that MSP failed to ensure reports of violence at the high school were directed to the agency's hotline and review all of the submitted incidents, resulting in Hana's death on Nov. 30, 2021.

"The breach of these mandatory duties by the MSP resulted in a complete failure on the part of OHS (Oxford High School) administration and the MSP to perform adequate risk assessments, to timely intervene to prevent harm or injury or to enhance security at OHS," read the lawsuit.

Hana was one of four students killed in the mass shooting that also resulted in the deaths of Tate Myre, Madison Baldwin, and Justin Schilling. Seven others were injured.

The shooter, who was a student at the school, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. A judge ruled the teen could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The trial for his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley is set for January 2024. The Crumbleys are accused of buying the gun that was used in the shooting.