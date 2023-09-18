Family of four charged in assault of two Shelby Township police officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A family of four, including a man, a woman, and their two teen sons, is charged in connection with the assault of two Shelby Township police officers.

Manal Kassab, 48, was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Kassab's husband, Sam Kassab, 55, and their 15-year-old son were each charged with assaulting/obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The teen was also charged with assault and battery.

Kassab's 16-year-old son was charged with three counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Authorities say on Sept. 9, the police officers went to Utica to the home of two juveniles suspected of shooting at a vehicle. Police attempted to tow the suspects' vehicle when Sam Kassab allegedly tried to block the tow truck. Prosecutors say Manal Kassab and her two sons allegedly assaulted the police officers.

Prosecutors say the two teens were arraigned last week, and each received a $500 cash/surety bond. Sam Kassab received a $100,000 bond. Manal Kassab received a $50,000 bond.

"We will never tolerate any violent or assaultive behavior towards those who protect and serve our communities. Our commitment to preserving the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers remains unwavering. It is crucial that we address such incidents with the utmost seriousness," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

The teens are scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 27. Sam and Manal Kassab are scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 20.