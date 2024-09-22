Watch CBS News
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Tamya Durr

By Jack Springgate

/ CBS Detroit

Nearly one week after a fatal crash in Detroit, family and friends of Tamya Durr gathered to remember her life.

A candlelight vigil took place near the crash sight at Gratiot and Harper Avenues Saturday night. 

Family members say she was beloved in the community and was in her senior year of high school with plans to attend college.

"She loved people," said Terry Durr, Tamya's father. "She loved to have fun. She loved to crack jokes. She was on her way to college this fall. She was just full of life and this is something she would expect if something was to ever happen to her, for people to come together and just have fun and just love on each other."

Durr was one of two teens killed in the crash. The other was the driver of the Dodge Charger that Durr was in. 

Police say the driver of the other vehicle in the crash was drunk driving. 

