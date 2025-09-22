Families claim negligence by Huron Valley School District, others after sexual assaults by substitute teacher

Nearly a dozen families are suing the Huron Valley School District and others after a former substitute teacher at Spring Mills Elementary in Highland Township was convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Timothy Daugherty, 61, of White Lake, was convicted in May on six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The 10 victims — all girls — were between the ages of 9 and 11 at the time of the alleged incidents, which occurred in 2023 and 2024.

Investigators say the first allegation against Daugherty was reported in April 2024. Daugherty was ultimately charged in September 2024.

Lawyers for the families say Daugherty had previously faced criminal sexual conduct charges with a child under the age of 13 in 2016, but those charges were voluntarily dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Ven Johnson on behalf of 11 families, names the Huron Valley School District, several district employees who the lawsuit claims failed to report the abuse as mandated by Michigan law, and Edustaff — the staffing company that was contracted with the district to provide substitute teachers.

The lawsuit alleges the school district ignored repeated warnings and allowed Daugherty to remain in classrooms despite concerns and the previous criminal charge.

"We're relieved that he was found guilty, and we just want everyone else to be held accountable for their actions," said Ericka Skalski, a parent of one of the victims.

The lawsuit accused the school district and Edustaff of gross negligence and says district employees who serve as mandated reporters failed to report suspected child abuse.

"The district and its employees are mandated to protect innocent children under their supervision — and they failed miserably," claims Johnson. "These parents begged school administration for help, only to be mocked, ridiculed and laughed out of board meetings. Rather than removing a known predator, the district continued to give him access to young children, and ignored the fact that these assaults were happening under their watch."

In response to the lawsuit, the Hurson Valley School District issued the following statement:

"The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Huron Valley Schools wants to assure the parents and families in our district that we remain fully committed to the well-being of every student in our care. Due to ongoing litigation, we are unable to comment further on this matter at this time."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Edustaff for comment.

The lawsuit claims the victims and their families have suffered permanent and long-term psychological injuries and harm.

The families are seeking in excess of $75,000, plus costs, interest and attorney fees, as well as punitive and/or exemplary damages incurred, as deemed by the court.

Daugherty was sentenced in July to 10 to 15 years in prison.