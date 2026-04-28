Experts say tariff refunds unlikely to reach the consumer

From wedding dresses to retail shops to cars, the U.S. economy has felt the impact of tariffs.

Some of that money is coming back to companies after the U.S Supreme Court ruled in February that one of those tariffs is unconstitutional, but experts said it's unlikely consumers will see a drop in prices moving forward.

"GM is getting a refund of some $500 million, but the tariffs are still going to cost General Motors about $3 billion this year," said John McElroy, an automotive expert.

McElroy said that despite GM's announcement that the company will get back money from the tariff refund, car buyers probably won't see prices come down.

"The Trump administration imposed tariffs under several different legal standings. The Supreme Court ruled that one of those standings under what they call the IEEPA was illegal," McElroy said. "But the administration also used another section of the law called Section 232 to impose a lot of tariffs. Those are still in place."

That's true for plenty of other companies that paid a total of $166 billion while the tariff was on the books.

"Once they get the money back, I don't think there's any law that says that they have to then give it back to their customers," said Ari Shwayder, a lecturer of business economics at the University of Michigan.

Shwayder said even if companies decide to refund the consumer directly, it's a complicated process.

"Think about like Target or Walmart, like, how are they going to figure out everything that everyone bought from Walmart in the last, you know, six months and try and find them and refund them. So I don't think consumers should expect much directly here," Shwayder said.