Watch CBS News
Crime

Ex-Detroit police officer accused of assaulting woman, pointing gun at her

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Zoning dispute in Grosse Pointe Woods; shooting at a repast gathering; other top stories
Zoning dispute in Grosse Pointe Woods; shooting at a repast gathering; other top stories 04:00

A former Detroit police officer is accused of assaulting a 26-year-old St. Clair Shores woman while in uniform and pointing a gun at her. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on Jan. 26, 2025, around 11:30 p.m., Justice Calvin, 31, followed the woman, with whom he has children in common, to a parking lot of a nursing home on Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Calvin then allegedly got out of his vehicle while in full uniform and pointed a gun at the woman before removing her from the passenger side of her car and physically assaulting her. 

Calvin turned himself in to police on Tuesday. 

He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and larceny from a person. He was given a $50,000 bond with a GPS tether and ordered not to contact the victim.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 28. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue