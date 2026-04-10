Police name ex-boyfriend as person of interest in Detroit woman's disappearance

Detroit police have named the ex-boyfriend of a missing woman, last seen on March 27, as a person of interest.

Caitlin Tressler, 36, has not been seen or heard from since March 27. She was reported missing on April 2.

According to Detroit Police Major Crimes Unit Commander Rebecca McKay, police responded on March 27 to a call for a domestic violence incident. They made contact with Tressler through an open window, where she spoke to officers. Police also made contact with a man inside the home — who is said to be her ex-boyfriend or possibly her current boyfriend — McKay said. At some point, officers determined that there was no threat and left the scene.

McKay says there is an ongoing internal investigation into the handling of the March 27 police run.

"I can't speak to why they made the decisions that they made, but what I can tell you is that there is an internal investigation," McKay said.

Detroit Police Department

On March 29, police say officers responded to the home again for a welfare check. A landlord allowed the police entry into the home. No one was found in the home, and there was no evidence of a struggle. Police say the home looked like it had been "packed up."

Two additional welfare checks were made by officers on March 31 — one in the morning and one in the evening. Police did not make entry to the home but knocked on the door and did not receive an answer, McKau said.

Police executed a search warrant once a missing person's report was filed on April 2. Authorities say officers found the home in the same condition as when they first searched it.

When officers were at the home conducting a more thorough search, they found two vehicles, both registered to Tressler, parked in the driveway. Both cars have been impounded and are being processed.

Police say a U-Haul related to the case has also been recovered, and contact has been made with Tressler's ex-boyfriend. McKay did not say how the U-Haul is related to the case.

"We're utilizing every tool that we have," McKay said. "We are collaborating with other agencies, and at this point in time, we're just asking anybody who is out there that may know where Ms. Tressler is to call police."

Police have not been notified that Tressler has reached out to family or friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Major Crimes Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.