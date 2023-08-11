Every time the Detroit Lions make a field goal, McDonald's will offer BOGO Big Macs

(CBS DETROIT) - Every time the Detroit Lions score a field goal this season, residents will score a deal at McDonald's locations in Michigan.

After every Lions game this season, starting with the first preseason game, which is happening tonight, fans will get a buy one get one free deal if the Lions make a field goal. The offer will be available through the McDonald's app the day after the game.

Lions fans can also get the Lions Bundle Box at McDonald's.

"The box features two Big Mac® Sandwiches, an order of 20-piece McNuggets®, and two Medium Fries," according to McDonald's officials. "The meal is served in a custom, Lions-themed box and is available at all participating restaurants starting on August 22."

This offer will be available daily throughout the season or until supplies last.

"The Lions Bundle Box is the ultimate game day companion, ensuring that fans can enjoy a variety of their favorite McDonald's classics while cheering for their beloved Detroit Lions," said McDonald's officials. "Whether watching the game from the comfort of home or joining the action at the stadium, this bundle promises to elevate the game day experience."

Lions Bundle Box McDonald's

The box is available through the mobile app or in person at McDonald's locations.

The first preseason game is tonight, Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Ford Field. This year, the Lions are offering fans the option to watch the game on its website and mobile app. To read more about how to watch the game, visit here.