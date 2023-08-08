Detroit Lions offer alternate way fans can watch first preseason game

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions announced that, for the first time, they will offer alternate options for fans to watch its first preseason game.

The first preseason game against the New York Giants, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ford Field on Aug. 11, will be available to watch on the Detroit Lions website and mobile app.

The alternate broadcast will use Kiswe's cloud production. Peter Schrager will host it, and it will include live commentary and interviews from a variety of guests, according to a release from the Detroit Lions.

"We are excited to provide the Detroit Lions with our industry-leading cloud-based production solution," said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. "Our partnership will enable the Detroit Lions to efficiently create alternate broadcasts using remote production and provide fans with engaging viewing experiences."

The following is a list of guests scheduled to interview during the broadcast:

Brad Holmes - Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager

Chris Spielman - Detroit Lions Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson

Gary Danielson - Detroit Lions QB (1976-84), current lead college football analyst for CBS Sports (Big Ten)

Glover Quin - Detroit Lions S (2013-18)

Golden Tate - Detroit Lions WR (2014-18)

Jalen Rose - 13-year NBA career, former University of Michigan basketball standout and Detroit native

Kirk Gibson - Detroit Tigers outfielder (1979-87), Michigan State University football & baseball All-American and Pontiac, Mich. native

Darren McCarty - Detroit Red Wings RW (1993-2004, 2007-09) and four-time Stanley Cup Champion

Dave Birkett - Detroit Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter

Stacey Dales - NFL Network reporter and WNBA player (2002-07)

"We are thrilled to produce our first ever Detroit Lions alternate broadcast with Kiswe," said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll. "This is a great opportunity to engage fans in a new and exciting way and we can't wait to see the final product as well as the reaction."