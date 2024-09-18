Warren hires Eric Hawkins as new police commissioner

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Warren has named Eric Hawkins as its new police commissioner.

Hawkins brings more than 33 years of law enforcement experience to the position and joins the Warren Police Department after serving as chief of the Albany Police Department of New York. Hawkins has led Albany's police department since 2018.

Before his time in Albany, Hawkins was a member of the Southfield Police Department for 27 years, including six years as its chief of police. Hawkins began his law enforcement career as a Southfield police cadet in 1990 before being sworn in as an officer in 1991. He was named Southfield's police chief in 2012.

"Eric Hawkins has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to public safety, innovation and community collaboration throughout his distinguished career," said Warren Mayor Lori Stone in a statement. "We are excited to welcome him as the leader of our police department as we continue to focus on building a safer and stronger community."

Hawkins holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Michigan University and a juris doctor degree from Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School. He also graduated from the FBI's National Academy and Command Institute for Police Executives, as well as Eastern Michigan University's School of Police Staff and Command and CMU's Law Enforcement and School Liason Program Institute.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the Police Commissioner for the City of Warren," said Hawkins in a statement. "I look forward to collaborating with the community and building on the strong foundation of safety and trust that exists within this city."