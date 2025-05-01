Democrat Eric Chung declares candidacy for Michigan's 10th Congressional District

Eric Chung of Sterling Heights has declared his candidacy for Michigan's 10th Congressional District.

The district covers over a dozen communities in parts of Macomb and Oakland counties. Republican John James currently serves in that seat; James announced in April that he is running for Michigan governor in the 2026 election.

"I know the American Dream is possible because I lived it. I will do everything I can to make sure that dream is available for every Michigander," Chung said.

Chung, a former U.S. Department of Commerce lawyer, is running as a Democrat for the District 10 seat. Others who have declared candidacy include Pontiac Mayor Tim Gremiel.

"I was proud to be the son of an auto worker and immigrants from Vietnam who went to the U.S. Department of Commerce to implement the CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan initiative to bring back jobs and manufacturing to our great state," Chung said in his announcement.

"But the Administration gutted the program and replaced it with reckless tariffs that are going to drive prices up even more. It is gambling away our life savings and futures with cuts to Social Security, Medicaid, and public education. And it is embracing unchecked one-person, one-party rule where the government can touch anything it wants, and nothing is out of its reach. I'm running because we need new leaders and a House of Representatives that fights for working families, checks the Administration when it abuses its power, and protects the American Dream my family lived in Michigan."

Chung is a graduate of Lamphere High School, Harvard College and Yale Law School.