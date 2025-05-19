EPA lifts 2016 emergency order on drinking water in Flint

City of Flint offering tours of water facility on 10-year anniversary of water crisis

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday it was lifting an emergency order on Flint's drinking water that was implemented nine years ago.

The agency issued the order in January 2016 in response to the city's water crisis. On Monday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the city completed all requirements under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

"Lifting this emergency order is a cause for great celebration for residents of Flint who worked so hard and sacrifice so much to get to this point," said Zeldin, who visited Flint shortly after he was named administrator. "Even though the emergency order is lifted, all levels of government must continue to stay in contact and work closely to be a continued resource for the Flint community and ensure their water remains pristine."

The lift comes more than 10 years after the city experienced lead-contaminated drinking water, which affected thousands of residents. The EPA says that after issuing the order, the city of Flint and the State of Michigan worked with the federal agency to meet all of the requirements. Part of the order included regular water testing.

In 2024, the city agreed to an administrative consent order with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to ensure compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule and SDWA. Some requirements included increasing staff and constructing a backup pipeline from the Genesee County Drain Commission to the Flint public water system. That same year, the city unveiled an upgraded water facility to the public.

The city says it has replaced over 97% of the lead pipes.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the lift is a "powerful testament to the strength and advocacy of Flint residents."

"For nearly a decade, we have worked tirelessly to restore trust and integrity to our water system, as well as meeting rigorous standards. While this milestone marks progress, our commitment to clean, safe drinking water remains unwavering," Neeley said in a news release. "We will continue to advance infrastructure, strengthen safeguards, and ensure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated. Flint families deserve nothing less."

