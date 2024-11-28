Employee hospitalized following explosion at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An employee at a General Motors factory was hospitalized Thursday after a cylinder exploded in the plant.

The incident happened at the Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

The Detroit Fire Department said a cylinder exploded in the factory, injuring an employee. A spokesperson for the fire department said it's unclear what caused the cylinder to explode, but it was not related to an electric vehicle battery.

Officials say a hazmat team monitored the scene and gave the all-clear.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"An incident occurred at Factory ZERO earlier today, resulting in one employee being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," GM said in a statement. "Safety is our overriding priority and we will continue to investigate the cause of the incident."