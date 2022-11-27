Emotions run high at Oxford School Board meeting AJ Walker

At the final school board meeting before the 1-year anniversary of the tragic Oxford School Shooting, emotions ran high.

"All we have as a memorial is where the student died. Is that where students are supposed to mourn? The people who lost their lives deserve more than that," said Jace McCarthy. "They deserve to be more than where they took their last breaths. They deserve more than a bathroom, and they deserve more than just a hallway. They deserve more than anything we've ever given them. It is not fair, and it will never be fair that you've given us nothing."

Oxford staff told us creating a memorial is a sensitive and very involved process that takes time.

While the one-year anniversary brings back horrible memories. For Melissa Williams who was there that day, it also brings back memories of bravery and self-sacrifice.

"I'm a parent here in the District. I'm also the administrative assistant to the principal, and I was there that day. And I just want to say thank you to a few people. I want to say thank you to Mark Zuckley, who locked all the exterior doors so that I was safe. I want to say thank you to Pam who ran in and out of the building screaming for help. And Mr. Weaver who did the same thing."

Later in the meeting, it was announced that Oxford School Superintendent Ken Weaver had resigned citing health reasons, and the toll that the shooting had also taken on him. Although pain and trauma are still palpable in oxford, so is the spirit of resilience. Oxford Schools will be closed on November 30th for a day of remembrance.