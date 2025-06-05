Michigan man wins $1M scratch-off jackpot, pinches himself to make sure he wasn't dreaming

A 42-year-old Emmet County man said he pinched himself to make sure he wasn't dreaming after winning a $1 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery's Diamond Wild Time instant game.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Tom and Dick's Inc., located at 921 Emmet Street in Petoskey.

"I have been playing this game since it came out because I have had pretty good luck with it," said the player in a news release. "I stopped to get an energy drink and saw they had the Diamond Wild Time game, so I purchased one ticket.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $1 million, I had to pinch myself because I thought I was dreaming! I drove straight to my sister's house to show her, and she thought it was one of those prank lottery tickets. She scanned it on her Michigan Lottery app, and that's when we knew I really did just win $1 million. Winning such a big prize is shocking, overwhelming, and everything in between."

The man elected to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000. With his winnings, the man plans to buy a car and invest.

Since the game launched in July 2023, players have won more than $77 million playing Diamond Wild Time, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $30 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including 15 $10,000 prizes.