Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers appears in court after OWI crash, arrest

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Mathers, appeared in court Thursday on a felony-level operating while intoxicated charge following an alleged drunk driving crash earlier this month.

Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance for this charge, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. Mathers is scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 24 at the 42nd District Court in New Baltimore.

In this most recent case, Mathers, 51, of Chesterfield, has been charged with operating while intoxicated-third offense, a charge that has a penalty of up to five years in prison, along with a mandatory vehicle immobilization if not forfeited.

The incident happened in Macomb County's Chesterfield Township. Police say Mathers struck a parked car along Lord Street about 9:51 p.m. on May 13.

The activity involved is "demonstrating a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of the community," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. "Driving while under the influence is extremely dangerous conduct that places innocent lives at risk. This type of repeated behavior cannot and will not be tolerated, and our office will continue to pursue accountability for those who endanger the public in this manner."

This May 13 incident happened just two days after Mathers pleaded no contest on May 11 to misdemeanor charges of operating while impaired and failing to stop after a collision. She was released on bond at the time.

Those misdemeanor charges related to a Feb. 16 incident where prosecutors say Mathers was driving a Range Rover when she struck a parked Dodge Ram on a street, launching the pickup truck 50 feet from where it was parked.

The judge at 42nd District Court in New Baltimore had set a sentencing on June 17 for the misdemeanor charges. That sentencing has now been taken off the calendar, as a bond hearing will be scheduled on the matter.

In the meantime, the court has ordered Mathers not to consume alcohol or drugs. She must have a SoberLink alcohol monitoring device and test multiple times a day. A psychiatrist's evaluation has also been ordered to review whether she "should attend intensive outpatient treatment or inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse."