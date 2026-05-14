Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers arrested again on suspicion of OWI after hitting car, police say

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Mathers, has been arrested for a second time this year on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and hitting a parked vehicle.

Chesterfield Township police confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Mathers, 51, of Chesterfield, was arrested late Wednesday night after police say she hit a parked car on Lord Street around 9:51 p.m. Police say there were no injuries.

Officers say Mathers failed a Breathalyzer test. Police are filing a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident comes just days after Mathers appeared in court on a similar matter for a Feb. 16 incident, where prosecutors say Mathers was driving a Range Rover when she struck a parked Dodge Ram on a street, launching the pickup truck 50 feet from where it was parked. Authorities allege Mathers was impaired at the time of the crash.

On Monday, Mathers was arraigned in the 42nd District Court in New Baltimore and pleaded no contest to operating while impaired, a 93-day misdemeanor, and failing to stop after a collision, a 90-day misdemeanor.

"Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk. We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable. There is always another option — call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan. Choosing to drive impaired is choosing to endanger others, and we will continue to hold those who make that choice fully accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido following Monday's court appearance.

Mathers is set to be sentenced in the first case on June 17.